One-way consultation to close this month

The proposal would make High Street one-way

Powys County Council plans to make High Street in Newtown one-way from the The Cross towards Broad Street.

The proposal is included in a plan that will also block of a section of Wesley Street to traffic – between the Monty Club and 23 Social.

People have until February 27 to respond to the plans.

In a statement on the proposal Powys County Council said: "In partnership with Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council, Powys County Council has secured grant funding from the Welsh Government for a Transforming Towns – Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity for Growing Newtown Project.

"These works include modifications to the carriageway, on street parking and footways along High Street which will require High Street to be made a one-way street with vehicles only being permitted to travel in the direction from The Cross to Back Lane."

It added: "The county councillor for the Newtown East ward has also identified that the existing one-way and access only traffic prohibition orders along part of Wesley Street are regularly breached by drivers to the detriment of pedestrian safety, and has requested that the length of Wesley Street that is currently the subject of these traffic orders be permanently closed to vehicular traffic to improve pedestrian safety along that section of Wesley Street and at its junction with Broad Street, and to enable that area to be re-purposed to promote “café culture” uses within this area and improve the pedestrian experience within the town centre."