Mid Wales chef hoping to cook up a winning banquet at major competition

Matthew Smith

Matthew Chef, from New Mills, Newtown, is the sous chef at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen Hotel, Llanidloes.

He says this will be his last, individual competition.

The 38-year-old trained with his grandmother in Axminster, Devon before travelling in France. The Waggon and Horses, Newtown and Hawkstone Park, Shrewsbury are included in his list of previous establishments.

He has won medals with Culinary Team Wales at the Culinary World Cup and Culinary Olympics, a Wales Skills Award in 2008 and a Great Taste award for chocolate when he owned a patisserie in Newtown.

“I hope everything goes smoothly with my dishes in the final,” he said.

“It’s about showcasing what is possible and hopefully this time it will be third time lucky."

A prize of £1,000 and a coveted dragon trophy await the winner of the National Chef of the Wales final with five talented chefs put their culinary skills to the test in the heat of the kitchen.

The final is being spread over two days – February 22 and 23 – at the Welsh International Culinary Championships, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales at the Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea.

Andrew Tabberner, 29, chef co-owner of Gaerwen Arms, Gaerwen, Anglesey, who previously worked at La Becasse, Ludlow, is seeking to complete the double by adding the National Chef of the Wales title to the Junior Chef of Wales honour.

Also competing will be Robert Cave, 38, from Wrexham who is senior sous chef at Rookery Hall, Worleston, Nantwich, who completed his apprenticeship at Carden Park, Wayne Barnard, 39, sous chef at Manor Parc Country Hotel and Restaurant, Thornhill, Cardiff, a and Thomas Herbert, 24, from Bridgend who is chef de partie at Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Chippenham.

The five chefs will have five hours to prepare and cook their own four course menu for 12 people, featuring mostly Welsh ingredients. A vegan starter will be followed by a fish dish, a main course using two different cuts of Welsh Lamb and a dessert featuring seasonal fruits, ice cream, chocolate and biscuit or tuille.

The winner will be announced at a the WICC Presentation Dinner to be held at the Imperial Hotel, Llandudno on the evening of February 24.