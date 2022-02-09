Archaeological dig underway in Newtown

Councillor Richard Edwards with Senior Archaeologist Ian Grant from Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust.

The excavation started at the Newtown Mound on Monday.

The weather was kind as volunteers excitedly opened the trenches to try and discover secrets about the history of the area.

The excavation project is being managed by Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust and will continue for the next three weeks.

Councillor Richard Edwards, from Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council, joined the team on the first day and said: "What an exciting day for Newtown. It is great that the dig is finally under way after being held up by Covid. It will be great to hopefully understand more about the history of this area of town that little is known about."

Senior archaeologists Ian Grant and Richard Hankinson were on site leading a team of volunteers, guiding them through the requirements of the excavation and showing them vital techniques to preserve any finding.

Commenting on the first day Ian Grant said: "We had an overwhelming response to volunteering by the local community, with over 100 applicants. Many have never been involved in an archaeological dig and are interested to be involved in a dig so close to home."