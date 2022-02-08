Notification Settings

Police investigating assault in Newtown issue CCTV image in bid to crack the case

By David Tooley

Police have turned to the public for help in investigating an assault in Newtown in early December.

Police have issued this CCTV image

Officers at Dyfed Powys Police say they have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public about an assault, which occurred in High Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Officers would like to identify the person in a CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Please quote reference DP-20211205-040.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

