Police have issued this CCTV image

Officers at Dyfed Powys Police say they have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public about an assault, which occurred in High Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Officers would like to identify the person in a CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Please quote reference DP-20211205-040.