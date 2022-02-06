Flood alerts remain in place in Powys and Shropshire borders

Flood alerts

Two further and more serious flood warnings remain in place at the River Vyrnwy at Melverley, and Maesbrook, with the Severn Vyrnwy confluence remaining at flood alert.

Earlier and more serious flood warnings have been removed in the county but alerts persist for the following areas.

> The River Vyrnwy, River Tanat and River Cain & their tributaries.

At 9.20am on Sunday the level at Meifod was 3.09 metres and steady. The level at Llanymynech was 4.23 metres and rising. A peak level of between 4.2 and 4.4 metres is expected to occur this afternoon.

>The Upper Severn in Powys.

> The River Wye in Powys draining down to the border and beyond to Hay on Wye.

The following roads could be affected by flooding;

The Minor road at Meifod Bridge.

The B4393 near Llansantffraid Bridge.

The B4398 near the canal at New Bridge, Llanymynech.

Manthrig Lane from Manthrig brook, Caersws.

The A4 9 0 at Cilcewydd and the Trehelig Crossroads.

The A483 at The Moors Straight, Welshpool.

B4393 near Llandrinio Bridge.

Many low-lying minor roads are affected in the area.

The messages were due to be updated by 6pm today - or if the situation changes.

The AA traffic news website shows the A458 closed at Cyfronydd, between Llanfair Caereinion and Welshpool between Cefnyspin Lane and B4392 (Guilsfield turn-off).