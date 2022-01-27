New special school plan to be considered by planning committee

An image of how the school could look

Powys County Council is planning to build a new £20m school for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown.

The planning application for the building will be considered by the council's planning, taxi licensing & rights of way committee on Thursday, February 3.

As part of the proposed development, the new Ysgol Cedewain school will have purpose-built and state-of-the-art facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

The new school will be funded the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools Programme, who will pay for 75 per cent of the project. The remaining 25 per cent would be funded by the council.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: "Our ambitious plans for Ysgol Cedewain will see us provide a world-class facility for our most vulnerable learners.