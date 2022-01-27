Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New special school plan to be considered by planning committee

By Dominic RobertsonNewtownPublished:

A planning application to build a new replacement special school will be considered next month, the county council has said.

An image of how the school could look
An image of how the school could look

Powys County Council is planning to build a new £20m school for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown.

The planning application for the building will be considered by the council's planning, taxi licensing & rights of way committee on Thursday, February 3.

As part of the proposed development, the new Ysgol Cedewain school will have purpose-built and state-of-the-art facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

The new school will be funded the Welsh Government's 21st Century Schools Programme, who will pay for 75 per cent of the project. The remaining 25 per cent would be funded by the council.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: "Our ambitious plans for Ysgol Cedewain will see us provide a world-class facility for our most vulnerable learners.

"When complete, it will provide an environment where teaching staff can thrive and give vulnerable learners facilities that meets their needs, they benefit from and enables them to enjoy learning."

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Education
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News