Architects donate to mental health charity

Julia Gorman (left) of Ponthafren with Doug Hughes, Managing Director of Hughes Architects

Ponthafren, which is based in Newtown and Welshpool and has an outreach Llanidloes, has received £1,000 from Hughes Architects as its chosen charity of 2021.

Doug Hughes, Managing Director and Principal Architect at Hughes Architects, which has offices in Newtown, Welshpool and Aberystwyth, said the past two years had been tough for many people having to deal with the pandemic.

“As a local business with strong roots in the Mid Wales community, we have seen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people, particularly its mental impact,” said Mr Hughes.

“We’ve undertaken professional architectural work for Ponthafren and we’ve seen just what a great job the team of staff and volunteers do for people. We wanted to recognise and support that and as a team we agreed at the start of 2021 that Ponthafren would be our chosen charity.

“We’re pleased to be offering a small thanks for their work and we hope it helps in some way to support and guide people at what can be a difficult time.”

Ponthafren provides a wide range of support to those in need and to promote positive mental health and wellbeing for all. This includes counselloing, one-to-one recovery, life skill courses, volunteering, creative classes and exercise courses among others.

Julia Gorman of Ponthafren, welcomed the donation and thanked the Hughes Architects team at their Newtown office.