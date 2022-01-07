Newtown council to set its budget

The online meeting will be held at 6.30pm and members of the public are invited to listen live.

The majority of the agenda will be taken up with discussing and setting the council's budget for 20022/2023.

This will include the captial programme and the council's precept to add to Powys County Council's council tax for the financial year.

A report to the meeting is recommending an increase of one per cent on last year's precept.

Councillors will also receive a report and recommendations from Newtown Town Clerk regarding the Enhanced Tourism Service.