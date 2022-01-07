Notification Settings

Newtown council to set its budget

By Sue Austin

Newtown Town Council will hold a remote meeting on Tuesday.

The online meeting will be held at 6.30pm and members of the public are invited to listen live.

The majority of the agenda will be taken up with discussing and setting the council's budget for 20022/2023.

This will include the captial programme and the council's precept to add to Powys County Council's council tax for the financial year.

A report to the meeting is recommending an increase of one per cent on last year's precept.

Councillors will also receive a report and recommendations from Newtown Town Clerk regarding the Enhanced Tourism Service.

To join online to to meeting.newtown.org.uk/FC110122 or to join by phone: 01743 636610 and key in when prompted, conference ID: 118 458 628#.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

