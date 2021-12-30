Application for new bridge across the River Severn submitted

An artist's impression of how the bridge could look from Rural Office architects.

The pedestrian and cycle bridge is planned for Newtown, with the application coming from Powys County Council.

Funding for the project has come from the Welsh Government, and will create a bridge that connects the Riverside Path in the town with Pool Road – close to the town's rugby club.

In a statement Powys County Council said it was pleased the project had moved "one stage closer".

The authority said: "Following lengthy negotiations and delays caused by the pandemic, this is a welcomed milestone in the project to create a safe active travel link between the communities, businesses and amenities on each side of the river.

"This Welsh Government funded project was identified within the Active Travel Network Maps produced a few years ago.

"During the consultation process, feedback from residents, community groups, schools, families, and other stakeholders helped shape the future of proposed active travel routes throughout the Powys."

Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, said the project was part of helping people to take more exercise.

She said: "The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 aims to make Wales a walking and cycling nation.

"Essentially, this means that we are endeavouring to make it possible for us to all make short journeys such as our commute to work, school or local shops, by physically active means, like walking or cycling.

"This bridge will make such a difference to those living in the local area and will certainly provide them with the opportunity to make those journeys on a bike or on foot, rather than having to get in the car.

"We are all delighted that we are finally able to move to the next step of this exciting project which will hopefully see us going out for tender for design and build as soon as planning permission is granted."