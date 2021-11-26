Open days at historic hall

Gregynog Hall

Gregynog Hall in Tregynon, near Newtown is inviting visitors on December 4 and 5 to explore and relax in the ground floor library, senior common room and front hall sitting room to soak up the Christmas atmosphere.

Selected items from the hall’s collection and archive that celebrate the winter months will be on display

The Open House days will be from 12pm to 5pm and admission is free, although a donation is requested. Visitors will also be allowed to bring their well behaved dogs on both days. Booking not required and parking costs £2.50 or free for Friends of Gregynog.

Gregynog Hall will also be serving Festive Afternoon Teas on both days in the Blayney and Music Rooms. The tea costs £13.95 per person or £16 with a glass of mulled wine.

For Festive Afternoon Teas, pre-booking is required at eventbrite.co.uk/e/212382360357 , or email enquiries@gregynog.org or call 01686 650224.