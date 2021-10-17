Can you help find Harley?

Published:

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for the public's help to find a teenage boy.

Harley

Harley, aged16, lives in Rhayader, but was last seen at around 2.30pm in Newtown on Friday.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, grey jacket and black Nike shoes. He is described as being of medium build, 5ft 10 ins, with short brown hair.

Harley has links with North Wales.

Anyone who has seen Harley, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPP101Online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20211015-370.

