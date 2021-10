POBO COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 20/11/17.Pictures of Frieda Hughes, poet and artist from Caerhowel Hall, Caerhowel..MARK ANDREWS HAS DETAILS....

Miss Hughes, the daughter of former poet Laureate Ted Hughes and celebrated American writer Sylvia Plath. will be displaying her artwork at The Chris Beetles Gallery in St James's this month.

A painting of the trees on The Wrekin will be among the entries in the exhibition by the artist, who lives near Newtown.