Indefinite road closure around chapel with collapsed roof

Powys County Council closed the A4811 New Road on Monday (Sept 27) with no estimate of when the 24 hour restriction would be lifted.

Diversions have been put in place to take drivers around the closed off road.

Earlier this week Powys Council Council says officers are to meet with the owner of the Bethel Chapel, after the roof caved in on Monday morning.

The Gothic building, which was sold in 2008, had fallen into disrepair. After heavy rain overnight the mid-section of the roof collapsed completely,

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The site has been cordoned off and we advise residents to stay away from the area. The council’s priority is public safety.”