Indefinite road closure around chapel with collapsed roof

By David TooleyNewtownPublished:

A full road closure has been put in place in Newtown where a danger to the public has been identified because of a collapsed building.

A diversion has been put in place
A diversion has been put in place

Powys County Council closed the A4811 New Road on Monday (Sept 27) with no estimate of when the 24 hour restriction would be lifted.

Diversions have been put in place to take drivers around the closed off road.

Earlier this week Powys Council Council says officers are to meet with the owner of the Bethel Chapel, after the roof caved in on Monday morning.

The Gothic building, which was sold in 2008, had fallen into disrepair. After heavy rain overnight the mid-section of the roof collapsed completely,

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The site has been cordoned off and we advise residents to stay away from the area. The council’s priority is public safety.”

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News