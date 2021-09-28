People told, stay away from collapsed chapel

The collapsed, Bethel Chapel photo: Richard Lewis

Powys Council Council says officers are to meet with the owner of the Bethel Chapel in New Street in the town after the roof caved in on Monday morning.

The Gothic building, which was sold in 2008 had fallen into dereliction.

After heavy rain overnight on Monday mid section of the roof collapsed completely,

Emergency services closed part of the road amid fears the front of the chapel could fall into the street.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “Officers from the county council’s building control service have met with emergency services at the site and are due to meet with the building’s owner to discuss future actions.