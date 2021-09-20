Tributes paid to father and footballer killed in crash aged 34

Thomas Wyn Evans, known as Winnie

Thomas Wyn Evans, who was known as 'Winnie', died in a crash on the B4569 Caersws to Trefeglwys Road on Thursday evening.

The father-of-two was a well known player for Caersws Football Club.

Both the club's matches were postponed at the weekend.

Dyfed Powys Police released a poignant tribute from Mr Evans' family who have been eft devastated by his death.

"He was a devoted dad to his boys, and a loving partner, son, brother and grandson. He was loved by all his family, friends and the whole community - a truly popular man who worked and played hard and a loyal friend to so many," the tribute said.

"He always had a smile on his face and was quick to help whenever he was needed. "

The family said that the messages that they received so far were a testament to how much he was liked and loved by so many.

"He will always be missed.”

A spokesman for Caersws Football Club said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of club player Thomas ‘Winnie’ Evans.

"He was a valued member of the village and the football club for many years giving 110 per cent for his team mates and will be dearly missed by us all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Natasha, Ollie, Archie, the rest of Winnie’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"As a mark of respect to Winnie and his family both games this weekend were postponed. Winnie will always be fondly remembered down at the recreation ground."