Chair of National Lottery calls in to Newtown projects

Blondel Cluff CBE shooting for goal at Treowen Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Mrs Cluff’s was in Newtown to see first-hand how National Lottery funding is changing lives and creating new opportunities to build on the town’s assets.

In the last five years, The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded 327 grants worth £11.68 million in Powys with 32 of these in Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn which were worth £2.48 million.

Open Newtown received £1.1 million National Lottery funding to help transform 130 acres of green space, including the development of a new play park, BMX pump track, mountain bike trail, improved river access and a new riverside venue.

Mrs Cluff visited the park and met Gary Mitchell, Open Newtown chief executive and Adam Kennerley, Manager of Open Newtown. She also spoke to Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire and Jane Dodds, Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales.

Stuart Owen, Enterprise Development Manager at Open Newtown said: “Thanks to The National Lottery for their funding and continued support, we have been able to unlock the potential of our green spaces.”

While in Newtown, Mrs Cluff also met Claire Cartwright, Director and Peter Bayliss, Chair of Ponthafren. The group was set up in 1992 by people who had mental health issues looking for somewhere safe to socialise.

Mrs Cluff toured the garden and heard about the much needed support the charity gave people throughout the pandemic, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. It enabled Ponthafren to provide free online counselling to support people when they needed it most.

She finished her tour at Treowen Community Hall and met children and families from the local area who have benefited from the new multi-use games area. Thanks to a grant of £99,360 Trewowen community were able to transform the redundant tennis court into a new multi-use games area for children and young people.

Blondel Cluff CBE said, “It’s been a real pleasure seeing and hearing more about the fantastic work that is happening in Wales, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players. I'd like to thank Open Newtown, Ponthafren and Treowen Community for their welcome and giving me a glimpse of the difference they make to the lives of people.”