Future direction of town's recovery on the agenda at council meeting

By Sue AustinNewtownPublished:

Newtown town council has a busy meeting planned for Thursday when it will look ahead to the future of the town.

Councillor David Selby
Councillor David Selby

The council will set up a working working group to develop a plan for Newtown, fit for the mid-21st century, incorporating needs of retail, leisure, hospitality, residential, health, social care, education and infrastructure. Councillors will also discuss moving forward under the government's green economy recovery plans and hear a report on its own Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Project - ‘Growing Newtown’ - from Councillor David Selby.

After the bypass is another project under discussion, exploring the feasibility of a town partnership between the business, public and voluntary sectors in the town, in order to support the economy and environment for example via tourism and climate change initiatives.

The meeting, which will be held remotely, starting at 6.30pm, will hear updates on Ponthafren ‘Volunteering in Newtown’ project and on the Sarah Bricoe House transformation.

The Riverside Venue and the Heritage Canal will also be on the agenda with updates from Councillor Richard Williams and looking at whether Newtown needs more community halls will also be under discussion.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News