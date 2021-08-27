Future direction of town's recovery on the agenda at council meeting

Councillor David Selby

The council will set up a working working group to develop a plan for Newtown, fit for the mid-21st century, incorporating needs of retail, leisure, hospitality, residential, health, social care, education and infrastructure. Councillors will also discuss moving forward under the government's green economy recovery plans and hear a report on its own Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Project - ‘Growing Newtown’ - from Councillor David Selby.

After the bypass is another project under discussion, exploring the feasibility of a town partnership between the business, public and voluntary sectors in the town, in order to support the economy and environment for example via tourism and climate change initiatives.

The meeting, which will be held remotely, starting at 6.30pm, will hear updates on Ponthafren ‘Volunteering in Newtown’ project and on the Sarah Bricoe House transformation.