Rare opportunity to see the work of major Welsh artist

Mid Wales Arts centre is showing the works of Dr Mary Lloyd Jones, 'Colour, Form and History in the Welsh Landscape' until the the end of September.

Ynyslas
Mary is represented by Cardiff-based Martin Tinney Gallery but has permitted Mid Wales Arts to display some of her significant piece in Caersws.

The centre says this is a rare opportunity for the people in Mid Wales to see a considerable body of her work. The exhibition is open throughout August and September, Thurs-Sun, 10-4, and is free to the public.`

Mary Lloyd Jones trained at Cardiff College of Art, she is inspired by the Welsh landscape and the marks people make on it. She is known for her application of rich, vibrant colour and for her use of unstretched canvas in some works.

“My aim is that my work should reflect my relationship with the land, an awareness of history, and the treasures of our literary and oral traditions,”

Other prominent female Welsh artists taking part in the exhibition include Gill Crozier, Lindsay Davies, Judith Crawford, Alison Lochead, Junko Burton, Gini Wade, Sara Philpott and Diane Rose.

The exhibition compliments the major centennial Exhibition of Stefan Knapp which is on show in the grounds, house and new Artshed.

