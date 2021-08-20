Oil heating pumps up town's carbon footprint

David Thorpe, founder and director of One Planet Centre spoke to the last full meeting of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council about the work he is doing to calculating the carbon footprint of Newtown including the ecological footprint and the relevant components.
Discussion also included how Powys’s footprint is higher than average, with key contributing factors including the age of dwellings and reliance on domestic oil in rural properties.
The Mayor Councillor Richard Williams thanked Mr Thorpe for is attendance and offer of support to assist the Town Council with calculating its own footprint. The council's lead councillors for climate emergency will continue any further correspondence with One Planet Centre.
One Planet Centre offers consultancy, tools and training to assist individuals and organisations in becoming measurably more sustainable and making a real difference. He is also the author of The One Planet Life – a manual for low impact living by individuals, families, and communities as well as One Planet Cities – a compendium of solutions for towns and cities, with a suggested roadmap for transitioning to “one planet” status.