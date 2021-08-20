Oil heating pumps up town's carbon footprint

Newtown's new Mayor, Councillor Richard Williams

David Thorpe, founder and director of One Planet Centre spoke to the last full meeting of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council about the work he is doing to calculating the carbon footprint of Newtown including the ecological footprint and the relevant components.

Discussion also included how Powys’s footprint is higher than average, with key contributing factors including the age of dwellings and reliance on domestic oil in rural properties.

The Mayor Councillor Richard Williams thanked Mr Thorpe for is attendance and offer of support to assist the Town Council with calculating its own footprint. The council's lead councillors for climate emergency will continue any further correspondence with One Planet Centre.