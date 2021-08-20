Community Centre gets lottery grant for extension

Abermule Community Centre volunteers celebrate the lottery grant

Abermule Community Centre Association, will use £99,600 to expand its community centre by building a multi-purpose community room to extend social activities and engagement within the community.

Chairperson Karen Akehurst said: "This funding will enable us to build our new Multi-Use Community Room. The new extension will be built at the rear of the Centre, facing the sports field and all weather sports area. With large windows and a decking area, it will provide spectator facilities for events, a drop in cafe during the week and a base for training sessions and social meetings of all kinds and for all ages. Many thanks to all National Lottery players.”

Seven organisations are celebrating in Powys this month the success of their grant applications to The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales.

Waun Capel Recreation-Ground Rhayader, will use £9,650 to improve their community woodland to ensure that it is a safe place to socialise and improve health and well-being. Waun Capel Park Trustee, Alan Samuel said:

"Generations of local people and visitors feel connected to Waun Capel Woodlands, it's a place to escape into nature, for adventures of tranquillity. The woodland users and project volunteers wish to keep the woodland as natural as possible, but have worked hard to raise funds to improve the fencing, tree safety and signage."

Knighton & District Community Centre is planning to spend its £9,998 to continue providing a home delivery service for vulnerable people, and weekly ‘Stay & Play’ sessions, providing support to carers, families and children while Celf-Able Limited will use £10,000 to create a befriending service for disabled people who are isolated or digitally excluded, to support them to join online and face-to-face arts activities.

Dementia Matters will use £9,432 to extend their one-to-one digital support project, which allows people living with dementia to get online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Big Skills C.I.C with £10,000 to provide weekly craft sessions at six different community centres and also weekly craft zoom sessions while Ystradgynlais Volunteer Centre applied for £9,930 to create a community café within the centre to provide volunteering opportunities and a place to socialise for the local community.