Health and well being hub for Newtown and north Powys part of wider programme

Powys County Council Adult Social Services and Welsh language portfolio holder Cllr Myfanwy Alexander.

The hub would also work to complement health and care services available in other towns across the north of Powys.

The hub which could be created in the Park area of the Town is part of a vision for health and wellbeing that has been published by the North Powys Wellbeing Programme after listening to residents’ views.

The idea was looked at for submission to the Welsh Government for funding earlier this year.

Depending on the size of ambition, the campus which is expected to be completed in 2026 could cost in the region of £60 million to £85 million.

The programme’s Integrated Model of Care and Wellbeing looks at how health and care services in the north of the county can be transformed with the Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council working together.

The two organisations will work in partnership with local communities and partner organisations to develop new ways of delivering services.

Carol Shillabeer Chief Executive at the health boar said: “The North Powys programme is an opportunity for us to help transform how services are offered in this part of the county - by working with others in new and exciting ways we can do our bit to help improve people’s health and wellbeing, work smarter and where possible deliver more care, close to people’s homes.”

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander is Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care with the council. She added: ‘We’re committed to drive change forward, providing the services people need in a seamless manner. By working together with our partners in the Health Board and brokering perhaps more unexpected well-being projects with Open Newtown or Oriel Davies, I believe we can bring real improvement to the lives of residents in the area.’

Focussing on wellbeing and providing early help and support are two .key points in the programme

It also pledges to tackle circulatory disease, respiratory disease, cancer and mental health problems and provide fully integrated joined up care.

It also contrasts how Powys residents’ care and support is typically delivered now and how this could be delivered in 2027 and beyond.