Passengers taken off train because of damaged level crossing

Passengers had to be taken off a train on onto buses after barriers were damaged at a level crossing in mid Wales.

A barrier at the crossing at Caersws near Newtown was damaged when it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

No one was hurt but trains were unable to continue on their journeys.

The collision happened early afternoon on Wednesday (11) and saw the closure of both the A470 and the A498 for a time.

Emergency services worked quickly to get the roads through Caersws open again.

However trains were unable to use the crossing and Transport for Wales said it was sourcing buses to take passengers on the onward journeys at stations between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth.

It said engineers were on site.

