Passengers taken off train because of damaged level crossing

A barrier at the crossing at Caersws near Newtown was damaged when it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

No one was hurt but trains were unable to continue on their journeys.

⚠ Road Partially Blocked ⚠#A470 #A489 #Caersws due to a damaged level crossing barrier.



Traffic Officers and @DyfedPowys on scene, @tfwrail en route.



Delays likely ⌚ Avoid the area if possible. #TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/1hmzZaPQ1F — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 11, 2021

The collision happened early afternoon on Wednesday (11) and saw the closure of both the A470 and the A498 for a time.

Emergency services worked quickly to get the roads through Caersws open again.

However trains were unable to use the crossing and Transport for Wales said it was sourcing buses to take passengers on the onward journeys at stations between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth.