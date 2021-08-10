Flower power down on the farm

Sarah Pinnell with the sunflowers at Porth Farm, Caersws

The owners of Porth Farm, Moat Lane, Caersws, have planted four acres of different varieties of sunflowers, bordered by Phacelia, a blue/purple scented flower great for bees and other insects.

They also have a two acre maize maze.

Gerwyn Vaughan and Sarah Pinnell had planned to welcome visitors at the end of July but the cold May weather delayed the flowers which are now set to bloom over the next six weeks.

In addition to the flowers and maze, the farm has a woodland wander with picnic seating and will be selling Welsh food and drinks, including home-made cakes and Dairy Dreams ice cream, with pop up vendors.

To promote the new attraction and support tourism in Mid Wales, Porth Farm has become a member of MWT Cymru, an independent company representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across mid Wales.

Admission to the new attraction, which is expected to be open for at least six weeks whilst the flowers are blooming, will cost £10 for cars with up to five people or £2 per person and they can spend as long as they wish on the farm.

The couple, who both hold down full-time jobs, are looking for ways to diversify their 70-acre sheep farm, welcome visitors and supplement the farm’s income.

“We have a beautiful outdoor space here where we promote biodiversity and conservation and wanted to create an experience for the whole family in the area,” Sarah said.

“We have a vast number of visitors to this area who are looking for places to visit and things to do, so we want to promote what the farm can offer and improve our biodiversity at the same time.

“Tourism isn’t just about somebody visiting from another part of the country. During the pandemic we have all been encouraged to see what we have on our doorstep and it has been an eye opener to me.”

More information about the farm is available at facebook.com/porthfarm .