New plaques on Newtown Heritage Trail celebrated by town council

By Charlotte BentleyNewtownPublished:

Three new plaques have been installed on a town's heritage trail to encourage visitors to the area and celebrate its history.

Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Heritage Trail Plaque install at Newtown Textile Museum
Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn Heritage Trail Plaque install at Newtown Textile Museum

The Town Council of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn welcomed the news of the installation of three more plaques on the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council Heritage Trail.

The Newtown Heritage Trail aims to commemorate people, places, events, and achievements in Newtown.

The aim is to link these stories to buildings in which people lived or worked, and to provide a permanent recognition to some of the most notable figures in Newtown’s recent and distant past.

This week, Councillor Tracy Owen, lead councillor for the project, co-ordinated the installation of the next phase of plaques to the trail.

Councillor Owen said: "I am so pleased to be nearing completion for the installation of the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council Heritage Trail, with only a few plaques left to go.

"Many thanks to John Evans, the curator of the Newtown Textile Museum, and his staff, for giving permission for a plaque, and meeting me recently to chat about the project while it was installed by the town council staff.

"Many thanks also to the owners of the Newtown Market Hall and The Regent Centre, both of whom have also recently given permission for plaques, which were installed on the same day.

"The Heritage Trail is available to follow online on the town council website, and is a free, interesting, Covid friendly activity for anyone to enjoy, particularly for anyone looking for something to do during the summer holidays."

Each plaque contains a unique QR codes which will take you to newtown.org.uk/discover-newtown/newtown-heritage-trail – here further details can be found.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News