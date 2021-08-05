Social distancing measures in town centre to remain

Newtown

The changes were introduced last year to encourage the public back into the town centres and to help businesses open safely and in compliance with restrictions.

Powys County Council says the measures were designed to facilitate social distancing and provide additional outdoor space for both pedestrians and businesses to utilise.

Following extensive feedback from the recent engagement exercise the decision was made to keep them in place.

“I would like to thank all those who took part in our engagement exercise and for the valuable comments received on the future of our town centres," Councillor Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for highways said.

"Given such positive and supportive feedback from businesses, residents and visitors, and in anticipation of an influx of visitors to our county with the rising popularity of ‘staycations’, the temporary measures in Brecon, Newtown and Crickhowell will stay in place.

“As we move into a phase of less legal restrictions we are all very much looking forward to seeing our iconic Powys towns enjoy a busy summer.

"But it is important to remember to remain cautious, with government advice recommending we take responsibility for our own actions with regards to social distancing, both inside and out.

“We will now go through all the feedback in detail and start discussions about what may be possible for each town longer-term. All proposals will go through the appropriate levels of consultation with all stakeholders.”