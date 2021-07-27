Landscape art takes on new meaning at gallery

Oriel gallery's outdoor artwork

Oriel Davies Gallery has been collaborating with young people, artist Erin Hughes, Open Newtown and Andrew Evans Landscapes to create an inspirational large-scale drawing.

Its design is inspired by the work of Criw Celf, a nationwide programme for young people interested in art and the creative industries.

The aim of the drawing is to promote the positive benefits of spending time in nature, by encouraging people to meet and play amongst the drawing. Artist Erin has worked with the gallery to complete the design, incorporating the young people’s ideas and elements of her own practice.

Erin is currently showing work in an outdoor exhibition at Oriel Davies called Long Landscape Search Outside. The large-scale works depict landscape images sourced on Google over which Erin has collaged her hand marbled papers

Young people form Criw Celf hope that Landscape Lines will encourage children and their families to play amongst the lines and patterns and that visitors and groups of friends will enjoy picnicking and meeting there.

It will remain throughout August, until the mowing of the grass removes the lines.

As well as work by Erin, the gallery is currently showing The House Of Cards by Chardin, a masterpiece on loan from the National Gallery together with contemporary work by Charlie Cook and a community art work inspired by Alyn Smith’s designs ‘Building a Future’. A sound piece by Hefin Jones is also tucked in the foliage outside the main building.

“There’s going to be such a buzz in our outdoor spaces,” said Kate Morgan-Clare, Oriel Davies’ creative producer.