Olympic winning Team GB rower opens Aldi's new Newtown store

Team GB rowing star Katherine Copeland showing her medal to pupils at Treowen Primary School

Aldi has opened a store at Pool Road in Newtown, and to celebrate the opening, the firm arranged for Olympic gold medallist, Katherine Copeland to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at Treowen School.

The idea was part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which encourages children aged five to 14 years old to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

In addition to the virtual assembly the supermarket also offered pupils at the school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

They were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

The winning effort from Treowen Primary School pupil Hannah-May Hedley

Katherine Copeland announced the winner, Hannah-May Hedley, during the virtual assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

Store Manager Karl Beck said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Newtown. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Treowen Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB hero Katherine Copeland added: “I’ve had a fantastic time speaking with the children at Treowen Primary School. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Aldi has opened its new Newtown store

The store is now calling on local charities and food banks in Newtown to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner with the new Aldi store can email aldi@neighbourly.com.