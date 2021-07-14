Place plan will help attract investment into town

The adoption of the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn place plan by Powys Council Council as supplementary planning guidance has been warmly welcomed by the Town Council.

Work on the plan started in early 2019 and features detailed plans for the town over the next 15 years.

People of the town gave their views on topics including community facilities, vacant buildings health and well-being, housing and climate change.

The council says that it will help attract much needed investment into the town and has already been used in two successful funding bids for significant town centre projects.

Ed Humphreys Town Clerk said: "The Place Plan for Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn is new ground in many ways, and it was a bold decision of the Town Council to start and see it through. It is a result of the council's largest community consultation and engagement exercise, a first Place Plan adopted by the planning authority, and puts Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn in the national spotlight as a case study of best practice."

"Part of the purpose is to provide evidence for attracting investment into the town to put the community at the centre of Severn Valley economic regeneration, planning and well-being.  With the legacy of Covid, Brexit, and By-Pass yet to be fully felt it can but strengthen the response."

