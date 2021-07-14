Community hospital is a step nearer says Welsh Assembly member

Russell George

Powys Teaching Health Board, working with the Powys County Council, have submitted plans for a new healthcare facility in Newtown, serving North Powys. The plans are currently awaiting approval from the Welsh Government.

This week Mr George asked the First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS if the Welsh Government would agree to take the proposals forward and give the project the green light.

Mr Drakeford replied that he was looking forward to the completion of that project.

"It's a project the Welsh Government is committed to supporting. It's right that there is a scrutiny process to make sure that an investment of this sort, which is a once-in-a-generation investment, is capable of delivering all the things that people locally would wish to see, and that the money that we will invest in it is achieving the maximum positive impact for that local community," the first minister said.

Following the question being raised, Russell George said:“I have been actively supporting these proposals and have been raising the need for a new health facility to support North Powys over many years.”

“If agreed, the plans would see a cutting edge, state of the art new community hospital and health care facility in newtown, which would offer more services locally.”

“The new facility would also improve health and wellbeing services in our area, with enhanced health checks and appointments being offered locally, rather than having to travel out of county.”

“My hope is that even before this facility is built, the proposals will attract more health professionals to move to our area.”