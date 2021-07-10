Artist's exhibition inspired by his cancer battle

Tim Platt whose artwork, which was created in response to his cancer treatment, is featuring in an exhibition. Tim Platt whose artwork, which was created in response to his cancer treatment, is featuring in an exhibition. Tim Platt whose artwork, which was created in response to his cancer treatment, is featuring in an exhibition. Tim Platt whose artwork, which was created in response to his cancer treatment, is featuring in an exhibition, is joined by Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies.

The exhibition by the Welshpool artist Tim Platt is being hosted at the Mid Wales Arts Centre and Sculpture Park in Caersws. It is open to view from Thursdays to Sundays until July 23.

The retrospective of his work features examples of pottery, sculpture, drawings and paintings, including some digital work and creations that use recycled materials.

Tim has been undergoing treatment for colon cancer and lymphoma at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Shrewsbury, and he was inspired to create work in response to his illness.

He used lockdown to collate the work into the display which is open to all and features thought-provoking pieces including exhibits created from stoma bags and ceramic feet to catalogue the impact cancer has had on him.

Tim said: “I’m thrilled that the Mid Wales Art Centre has agreed to host my work and hope people will come along and see how art can tell a story.

“It’s going really well and I’ve already sold a few of my pieces to raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, as well as Macmillan. Art has always been part of my life and I have enjoyed sharing it with others, being given this opportunity to exhibit my work and let others explore it for themselves is fantastic."

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies, said: “We’re so pleased for Tim that he has been able to realise his dream in this way. The exhibition is very thought-provoking and incredibly personal to Tim, we hope many people can visit it and enjoy the gallery for themselves.”