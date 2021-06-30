Community grants for Newtown groups

Newtown town clock

The fund gives grants to projects through community, voluntary or self- help groups that carry out work in the community, provide a long-term benefit to the community or extend access and participation, increase skill and creativity, generally improve the quality of life of people in their area or support principles of equal access and opportunity.

It is run by Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

The latest successful applicants for the Grants Award were Newtown & District Civic Society, Rekindle Home – Small Steps Project, Friends of Cedewain, Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre and Hope Church – Happy Holidays.

Councillor John Baker, Chair of the Resources Committee said: “Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council is once again pleased to support organisations within Newtown who do so much for the people living in the area. In these difficult times I am happy that the Council can, throughout it’s Community Grants scheme, help in some way to improve the lives of the people of Newtown. There will be another opportunity for organisations to apply for grants in

the autumn.”

The next available opportunity to apply for the Newtown Community Fund will be at the end of September for the consideration in October.