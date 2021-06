The overturned slurry tanker photo: H18PDW Photography

The trailer, that was being towed by a tractor, ended up on its side with slurry leaking out across the busy road.

The accident happened at lunchtime on Tuesday on a roundabout on the Welshpool side of the bypass.

Mid and West Wales firefighters helped to make the vehicle safe and council workers were also on side, with Dyfed Powys police controlling traffic.