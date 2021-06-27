No decision on mid Wales crematorium

The proposed crematorium

Powys Crematorium Limited wants to build an all-new crematorium at a 13.66-hectare site north of the B4568 road at Ael Y Bryn between Caersws and Aberhafesp.

A Welsh Government spokesperson, said: “While the planning application rests with the local planning authority, we are considering if it raises any issues which will warrant the decision being made by the Minister.”

Further calls have been made on the Welsh Government to call in the application.

A petition to reject the crematorium has been started by the residents of nearby Aberhafesb which lies between Caersws and Newtown.

The villagers believed the road is too dangerous to take the extra volume of traffic that the Crematorium would create.

They say: “The residents of Aberhafesp Village feel that the planning discussion and process was flawed, and that no consideration was given to the impact of the development on the village in terms of road safety.

“The village of Aberhafesp is approximately 2.5 kilometres from the Crematorium site, but Highways estimate that 40-45 per cent of the Crematorium traffic will pass through the village.”

Agent for Powys Crematorium ltd Alan Southerby, said that the application meets all technical requirements.

He said he believed it would be an exciting proposition for Powys as it would mean that people would not have to leave the county to access cremation services.