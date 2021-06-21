Violet honoured for her work for car services

Violet McLellan

Violet McLellan, Assistant Day Services Manager at Castell-Y-Dail, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in recognition of her work with adults with learning difficulties.

Castell-Y-Dail is a Powys County Council run facility that provides support for those with learning difficulties to find suitable occupation. Violet has worked at the centre for 16 years and has over 30 years of public service working for the council.

Violet said: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled. I couldn’t have done any of this without teamwork. From the service users and their families, colleagues in day services and the wider team. In Adult Services, we can truly make changes to people’s lives and I’ve never lost my enthusiasm or enjoyment of the job. It’s truly an honour to receive this.”

Violet joins a number of Welsh people on the Honours List that include a knighthood for legendary Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, and an MBE for former Welsh rugby player, Ryan Jones, and several health, care and ambulance workers who are recognised for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alison Bulman, Executor Director for People & Organisational Development at Powys County Council, says: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Vi has received recognition. She is highly thought of by both colleagues and service users. I’m so proud of Vi and all of the teams across the council for their work during and before the pandemic.”

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, added: “I was delighted to hear this excellent news. Violet’s contribution to the work we do here in Powys to care for our vulnerable residents has been tireless and in every way exceptional. We recognise that we are fortunate to have a member of staff of such quality and it is very pleasing to see that her role is being acknowledged at the highest level.”