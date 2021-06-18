Climate change discussion at town council meeting

Mayor of Newtown Richard Williams

Martin Kemp is the new Climate Change Officer for Powys Council Council and he said he was pleased to be at the town council, which declared a Climate Emergency in May 2019 and has since elected two lead councillors for climate change work.

During the meeting Mr Kemp talked about his role and highlighted areas of mutual interest and potential co-operation and/or collaboration.

He looked at the floods of February and August 2020 and the county council's aims to reduce carbon emissions and become net-zero by 2030.

He said action on climate change included LED streetlights, rainwater collection, EV charging points, solar panels, active travel schemes and energy efficient homes and schools.

The collaborative success included the Skillshop & Open Energy in Newtown, Just Transition, Affordable Warmth scheme and Digital Inclusion.

Within the discussion that followed it was noted that Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Place Plan sets out future actions on the theme of Biodiversity and Climate Change. The Town Council following its declaration of Climate Emergency, is also working with Climate Action Newtown and Circular Economy Mid Wales.