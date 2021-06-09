Reduced camping pods plans still to be decided on

By Elgan HearnNewtownPublished: Last Updated:

Plans for a glamping retreat near Newtown will be decided by Powys County Council’s planning committee later this year, after the scheme was cut back.

Councillor Kath Roberts-Jones has concerns about the plans
Councillor Kath Roberts-Jones has concerns about the plans

The application is for five pods. a log cabin and associated works at land next to Upper Cefnperfa House, Kerry.

When the plans were originally submitted, they were for 10 pods.

Kerry Community Council objected due to highways concerns and the site and scale of the proposal.

Powys County Councillor for Kerry, Kath Roberts-Jones, said: “I wish to call this application in to be heard by the planning committee, on grounds of highway, over-development and sewerage issues.”

Agent Andy Law, of Complete Design, said that the target market would include people who have an interest in bird watching, yoga, meditation, rambling and walking nature trails.

“The site is located in a picturesque location which would attract good clientele. while also providing tourism for the local towns and traders," he wrote.

“All of the pods on the site will be of timber construction which will be built off ground anchors which will limit the excavation required, this will safeguard the existing tree roots and minimise the construction works.”

“All existing trees on the site will be retained as part of the development and a new densely planted tree line would be provided as part of the development [and] would screen the property."

The plans will be decided at a future date.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News