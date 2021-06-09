Reduced camping pods plans still to be decided on

Councillor Kath Roberts-Jones has concerns about the plans

The application is for five pods. a log cabin and associated works at land next to Upper Cefnperfa House, Kerry.

When the plans were originally submitted, they were for 10 pods.

Kerry Community Council objected due to highways concerns and the site and scale of the proposal.

Powys County Councillor for Kerry, Kath Roberts-Jones, said: “I wish to call this application in to be heard by the planning committee, on grounds of highway, over-development and sewerage issues.”

Agent Andy Law, of Complete Design, said that the target market would include people who have an interest in bird watching, yoga, meditation, rambling and walking nature trails.

“The site is located in a picturesque location which would attract good clientele. while also providing tourism for the local towns and traders," he wrote.

“All of the pods on the site will be of timber construction which will be built off ground anchors which will limit the excavation required, this will safeguard the existing tree roots and minimise the construction works.”

“All existing trees on the site will be retained as part of the development and a new densely planted tree line would be provided as part of the development [and] would screen the property."