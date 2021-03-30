Youth members wanted for town council

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council wants to appoint two Community Youth Representatives.

Councillors say it is a great opportunity to share ideas, shape what happens in the town, develop skills and experience and learn how the council works.

Anyone aged between 15 and 25 who lives works or studies in Newtown is welcome to apply. They would be expected to represent the interests of young people under the age of 26 in the town.

Town clerk, Mr Ed Humphries said that being a Community youth representative was a great way to learn about local democracy. The experience would also be invaluable on a CV, he said.

He said the main role of a Community Youth Representative was to represent the opinions of young people within the Newtown area to the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

"Responsibilities include feeding back ideas and views from the young people in the town., helping to engage more young people in Town Council activities and events, attending meetings and taking part in discussions and debates,, visiting youth groups and organisations within the town to gather young people’s views and act as a link with the Town Council," he said.

"Youth Reps do not vote on decisions but they can raise topics, inform councillors and take part in discussions."

He said free training, support and allowances were available.

Anyone interested should see the Town Council website for more information.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on May 7.

Those selected will have a youth mentor