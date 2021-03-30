Police release e-fit image after woman sexually assaulted on canal towpath

The e-fit of the man

A woman was on the canal between the Pump House and Llanllwchaiarn Church, on March 23, when she was approached by a man at about 4.50pm. The man then assaulted her.

Detective Inspector Andy Evans, from Dyfed-Powys Police, who is leading the investigation, said his team was grateful for the all calls and intelligence from the public so far.

“We have had a good response to the press appeal,” he said.

“But we’re hopeful that this e-fit, as well as a more precise location, will help jog the memories for people in the area at the time.”

The male, who had walked from the Llanllwchaiarn direction before assaulting his victim, made off towards Newtown.

He is described as being white, of medium build, in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 5ft 7ins in height.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black trousers and black trainers with white soles. He spoke with an English accent and is described as having a particularly deep voice.

Anyone who thinks they may know the man in the image or who has any information that could help police, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference DPP/0057/23/03/2021/01/C.