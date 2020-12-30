Grant boost for residents' group

By Toby NealNewtownPublished: Last Updated:

A group for elderly or disabled residents at a care home in Newtown has been awarded a grant of nearly £4,000 to help bring them through the effects of isolation.

The £3,995 awarded to the residents' group at Llys Glanyrafon Extra Care Home has come from the National Lottery and is towards its Covid-19 Reablement Journey, which is a gentle plan of recovery for the vulnerable adults who have been isolating.

The plan includes art and craft therapy sessions to provide confidence and support for those with mental health problems, gentle exercises, and afternoon teas in the garden with their families and neighbours.

This will then lead to trips to local beauty spots with family and friends for picnics, and art therapy to help build self-esteem and reduce the results of self isolation.

The group has also received £1,500 from the PAVO (Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations) small health grant scheme towards a selection of stimulating activities for residents with age, disability, and physical and mental problems.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News