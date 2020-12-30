Grant boost for residents' group

The £3,995 awarded to the residents' group at Llys Glanyrafon Extra Care Home has come from the National Lottery and is towards its Covid-19 Reablement Journey, which is a gentle plan of recovery for the vulnerable adults who have been isolating.

The plan includes art and craft therapy sessions to provide confidence and support for those with mental health problems, gentle exercises, and afternoon teas in the garden with their families and neighbours.

This will then lead to trips to local beauty spots with family and friends for picnics, and art therapy to help build self-esteem and reduce the results of self isolation.