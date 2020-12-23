Police appeal as Mid Wales man reported missing

By Sue AustinNewtownPublished: Last Updated:

A 40-year-old man from Mid Wales has been reported missing.

Missing man Glyn Price
Missing man Glyn Price

Glyn Price, from Caersws, was last seen in Newtown on Saturday .

Dyfed-Powys Police says it is "making enquiries as to the whereabouts of Mr Price" after he was reported missing.

A police spokesman said: "Glyn was last seen in Newtown on Saturday afternoon. He was wearing a plain baggy beige type jacket , dark blue Jeans, and black and white trainers."

Anyone who has seen Mr Price, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to police, quoting reference DP-20201221-187.

Police can be contacted online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by phone on 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News