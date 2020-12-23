Police appeal as Mid Wales man reported missing

Glyn Price, from Caersws, was last seen in Newtown on Saturday .
Dyfed-Powys Police says it is "making enquiries as to the whereabouts of Mr Price" after he was reported missing.
A police spokesman said: "Glyn was last seen in Newtown on Saturday afternoon. He was wearing a plain baggy beige type jacket , dark blue Jeans, and black and white trainers."
Anyone who has seen Mr Price, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report it to police, quoting reference DP-20201221-187.
Police can be contacted online at bit.ly/DPP101Online, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by phone on 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.