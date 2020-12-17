Food parcel support in Newtown

Councillor Joy Jones and volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team and the family centre

Councillor Joy Jones was contacted by the Christian charity, offering support for those in need this Christmas. She then teamed up with the Newtown Family Centre which helped identify those who would benefit.

Councillor Jones said it was a wonderful example of the community working together.

"I would like to thank the Rapid Relief Team and the Newtown family centre which fully supported me by helping to contact the network of different agencies and workers in Newtown so that we could identify people and families in need

"The food parcels are a great support to many during these very difficult times as we are seeing more people struggling due to the problems that this year has thrown at many hard working families

"So many families have seen their hours cut or their wages reduced. Furlough has had a big impact on many households and as we approach the Christmas festivities, families are finding it very hard to make ends meet, so it is great to be able to help out with a few extra items of food which we hope will help make this time of year a little easier and also spread a little kindness"

She said Matthew Lynes from the rapid relief team delivered the boxes to the family centre.