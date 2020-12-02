Open Newtown praised for community work

Mapping Community Assets in Wales, is a report written by Funding Assist, and showcases Open Newtown as providing vital services to the community, holding it up as an example of good practice that other groups elsewhere in Wales could emulate.

The BCT charity is calling on Welsh Government to recognise and nurture the largely unpaid work of over 400 community groups, and to include it as a vital component in its future plans for Wales.

In 2016, the opportunity arose for the community to take on the stewardship of 130 acres of the towns parks, open spaces and river frontage in Newtown. In 2018, Open Newtown secured a £1.1 million grant from The National Lottery Community Fund Wales as part of their Community Asset Transfer fund to enable it to develop the lands assets and to establish the projects and partnerships that would allow Newtown’s green spaces to be managed in perpetuity for the community.

Often the lifeblood of towns and villages, the research unveils over 400 community groups, like Open Newtown, across Wales that are sustaining the very fabric of Welsh society, saving buildings from falling into disrepute, and providing vital services to locals in times of crisis - like the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods - as well as day-to-day essential services, like transport services, cafes and post offices. This research demonstrates the extent of this work in Wales and its value – estimated to be worth at least £50 million.

Chris Johnes, Chief Executive of BCT, said: “The work of groups like Open Newtown should not be under-estimated. On the strength of their exemplary work, we are calling on Welsh Government and Local Government to relax their paternalistic instincts, and put faith in local people to know and do what is in the best interests of their communities.

Owen Durbridge of Open Newtown said: "We're delighted to be recognised in this research. We work hard to support these green spaces and it's important that each area in Wales has the opportunity to come together if they so wish and have more say in how their community is run."