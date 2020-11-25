Window competition for Newtown

A Cheerful, Local Christmas, is the theme for this year's window competiton, held every year by the Newtown and Llanllwrchaearn Town Council.

And retailers still have a few days left to enter.

The competition will be judged on Saturday (28th) by Mary Tudor of the Chamber of Trade, Councillor David Selby, Mayor of Newtown and Mrs Rhiain Selby.

Councillor Selby said: “Thanks to all the local businesses that have already brightened their window display ready for the competition. There are a few more days for others to enter. This year’s theme is “A Cheerful Local Christmas.”

"I am pleased that Newtown seems to be busy with local shoppers using our wonderful local shops. Let’s shop local this year.”