Costly mistake as fly tipping costs resident £200

Crescent Street, Newtown. Photo: Google StreetView.

The incident of fly-tipping on Crescent Street, which was witnessed and reported by a member of the public, was investigated by the council’s environmental protection team. The team were able to identify the offender, who was issued with, and subsequently paid, a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Councillor James Evans, cabinet member for Environmental Protection said: “There is absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping at any time. But at a time when everyone is doing their upmost to stay safe, anti-social acts of this kind are unacceptable.

“Not only are a small minority of people causing harm to our beautiful environment, they are also breaking the law by disposing of their waste illegally. Individuals found guilty of such offences can expect to receive the appropriate penalties.