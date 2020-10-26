Wind farm consultation launched

A consultation will take place on fresh wind farm plans

EDF Renewables (EDF R) is carrying out a second round of public consultation on its plans to develop a wind farm at Garn Fach, south of Newtown.

The 110 MW, 22 turbine scheme was first announced in January.

Physical consultation events at village halls cannot currently take place because of Covid-19 restrictions. Instead the firm is hosting an online exhibition from today, to November 16.

It said it will also be writing to every household within a 10km radius of site.

Since January a meteorological mast – to record wind data – has been installed on site, further environmental data has been gathered and a grid connection offer has been received.

The company says the project would have an annual community benefit fund for Garn Fach of £5,000 per MW, which could mean around £550,000 per year – depending on the final capacity of the project.

The money would be available for local causes.

EDF Renewables director of solar and onshore wind development, Mark Vyvyan-Robinson said: “Garn Fach would make a positive contribution to our efforts towards the green recovery and meeting the Welsh Government’s targets to be generating 70 per cent of its electricity consumption from renewables by 2030 and to be carbon net zero by 2050.

"We are pleased to be working in partnership with fourteen local farmers and their families and that Garn Fach will deliver significant benefits to the community. Our goal is that the wind farm will be seen as an asset in the community and in our collective fight to tackle climate change.”

The online exhibition consists of information panels, maps, photomontages showing what the turbines might look like from different viewpoints, virtual flythroughs, and more.

A formal and statutory six-week pre application consultation will take place prior to submitting a final planning application next year.

The proposed Garn Fach Wind Farm is a 'Development of National Significance' and planning permission would not be granted locally.