Company wins national award

Craig Williams at CellPath

Family business, CellPath, took the Export Achievement Award at the 2020 Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards.

Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, congratulated the company for its success.

The awards recognise achievements and outstanding contributions to the Life Sciences industry.

CellPath Ltd founded by Peter Webber, is now run by his sons Philip and Paul. The company specialises in the manufacture of worldwide supply of products, consumables and services to the Cellular Pathology Cancer Diagnostic market.

Its in-house state of the art injection capability, means it can directly manufacture many of the plastic products that are used in modern Histology and Cytology laboratories.

Mr Williams MP, who last week visited CellPath to congratulate the company on its award, said:

“It is fantastic to have a company which manufactures and exports such innovative technology based right here in Montgomeryshire. I am overawed by the state of the art facilities on site.