Tender for £22 million Powys special school to go out

Powys County Council is looking for contractors to build a new complex for Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown.

As part of the plans, the new school will have purpose-built and state-of-the-art facilities including a hydrotherapy pool, sensory and physiotherapy rooms and garden as well as a community café.

The project will help the council deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys, a 10-year plan approved earlier this year.

The Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools Capital Programme Panel will fund 75 per cent of the project, with the remaining 25 per cent funded by the council.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for education and property, said: “The publication of the tender package is a major step forward for this school building project.

“We are committed to transforming education in Powys for all our learners. Not only will these plans help us deliver our ambitious strategy but they are also key elements in transforming and improving additional learning provision for our vulnerable learners.