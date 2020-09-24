Business units for Abermule

The council is looking to develop the site near Newtown which already has outline planning permission for the provision of six units.

Now the scheme has been altered to create a greater number of smaller units to better suit the needs of the local economy and assist with start-up business.

Basic infrastructure construction work at the site was completed several years ago and the construction of the North Powys Bulking Facility is currently underway.

“The proposed scheme for a number of small business units gives us the opportunity to invest further in Abermule and boost small scale economic delivery,” Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for property said.

“It has been allocated within the development plan for a number of years and Powys County Council is keen to see the delivery of this project for the benefit of the local economy and to provide support for new enterprises.

“Owned by Powys County Council the units will be available for rent with the local authority continuing to manage the site post construction.”

The pre-planning consultation will close on October 26 and the pre-planning consultation documents will be available to view at Abermule Community Centre during their opening hours for the duration of the four-week consultation.

Consultation documents will also be available to view online at powys.gov.uk/abermulebusinesspark along with details of how to make representations regarding the scheme.