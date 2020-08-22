Funding from Newtown's empty buildings

The £1.5m Town Centre Property Investment Fund from the Growing Mid Wales Partnership was first announced in April 2019 as part of the wider Targeted Regeneration Investment Fund, and is designed to bring vacant commercial, residential and retail space back into use.

Newtown is one of six town that can benefit.

The fund is a package of support including loans, private investment and grants. Applicants will have to demonstrate that existing grant and loan finance options have been properly considered and exhausted before they seek funding before the September 14 deadline.

Councillorr James Evans, Powys Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “This is a brilliant funding opportunity to restore empty properties and attract more people to our town centres.

“I’m pleased that there has been a good take up so far, but with almost £200,000 of funding remaining we are making a final call for potential projects.

“The damaging effects of Coronavirus on the economy means it’s more crucial than ever to seize funding opportunities and revive our town centres.

“We want our towns to be attractive places for people to live, work and visit. Creating more good quality commercial and retail space will allow more people to contribute to the local economy.

“Despite the fund only being available for six towns across the region, the investments will inevitably support our wider aspirations to strengthen the whole Mid Wales economy. I look forward to seeing some exciting refurbishments in the coming months.”

Powys County Council is managing the administration of the programme and anyone interested can visit growinpowys.com/gmw.