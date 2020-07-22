Newtown firm making strides in electric bike sales

Back in January, Newtown-based regeneration company Revive & Thrive expanded its core offering with the launch of a new car and van business, named Revive & Drive.

While the events of the first half of this year caused Revive & Drive to take an enforced hiatus, it also allowed the company’s owners to consider what might be needed as the country comes out of lockdown and begins its long recovery.

As a result, Electride was born. Electride, which will be stocking electric transport options including e-bicycles, e-scooters, road legal electric motorbikes and scooters plus electric cars and vans, has set itself the target of becoming the biggest supplier of electric transport in Mid Wales and Shropshire.

Electride has already become the first e-bike only supplier in the UK of famous Italian brand Bianchi bikes. In addition, Electride will be the only supplier of Artisan Electric and Horwin fully road legal electric motorbikes and mopeds in Mid-Wales.

An electric Bianchi bike

Managing director Mark Barnes said: “As an area that relies less on public transport, and even less so now, I think Powys and Mid Wales are perfectly positioned to kick-start a new generation of environmentally sensitive vehicle users.

"Our ambitions should secure the areas as a place renown for innovative entrepreneurialism and as a region that really cares for the green agenda.”

Andrew Griffin, country manager of Bianchi Bikes, said: “When the Electride team approached me about their proposition, I was excited by the way in which they intend to raise the profile of e-cycling in the UK.

"This is why we are proud to welcome them as our first ever e-bike only stockist and we look forward to working closely with their team. I wish them well.”

Adam Bowen, brand manager at Artisan Electric, said: “Our electric motorbikes and scooters have been getting the motorcycle industry across the UK excited for a few months now and I’m really pleased that we have such ambitious partners covering an area bigger than Mid Wales for us.”

To support Electride’s showroom on the Mochdre Industrial Estate in Newtown, the company has launched a website: e-lectride.com.

Find out more by emailing mark@e-lectride.com or by calling 0800 689 4733